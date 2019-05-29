{{featured_button_text}}
4. Police officer

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police were dispatched to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center late Tuesday night for a report of a shooting.

According to a new release, the victim told investigators that he was walking in the 1500 block of Ross Street when he was approached by three masked individuals. One of them displayed a rifle.

The victim ran away but was shot in the arm.

The victim's injury doesn't appear to be life-threatening and he isn't pressing charges.

Sioux City Police say the investigation into this incident has been discontinued at this time.

