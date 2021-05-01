Sioux City police reviewing early Thursday morning incident at Perkins

Wright was asked to stop or else be told to leave the restaurant but "continued to be loud and disruptive." The manager then requested Wright be ordered to leave. Wright refused and resisted arrest, according to the release.

Video of the incident shows a commotion inside the restaurant, with an officer telling Wright that he must either leave or face arrest. Wright tells the officers "I'm leaving" as an officer begins wrestling with him; it isn't quite clear what prompted the officer to grab him.

Wright in the footage maintains he did nothing wrong, and onlookers can be heard agreeing with him and arguing with officers. A struggle ensues, with tables and chairs in the restaurant getting knocked over and glassware being broken.

At least one officer pointed a taser at Wright after he was pushed into a booth, and Wright and some of the onlookers appear to shout at the officers not to shoot or tase him, although at one point Wright appears to say something like, "shoot me in my face." In police body camera footage, Wright can be heard asking what he is under arrest for and saying "this is dangerous."