SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Police Department has tried a variety of different types of clips, including magnetic and plastic, to keep body-worn cameras in place on officers' vests, to no avail.

"Every time there's a struggle or a fight or you're chasing somebody, these always get lost," Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said. "Usually, the officer ends up with a flashlight trying to find it."

Cameras have been present in SCPD squad cars since the mid-1990s, but body-worn cameras (BWCs) create additional transparency when officers move outside their cars.

In August of 2020, the Sioux City Council unanimously voted to approve the purchase of 120 Getac BWCs and awarded a $260,861 purchase order to Midwest Public Safety, LLC for the cameras. Included in the cost was the hardware and software needed to integrate the system with 37 patrol cars and equipment necessary to operate and maintain it. The city's police officers began wearing the cameras in the fall of that year.

The department's policy directive concerning BWCs states that all personnel assigned to its Uniformed Bureau, as well as school resource officers and officers in the Investigative Services Bureau, are issued a camera. They are required to activate the cameras on all calls for service involving citizen contacts.

"Some of the captains who are never on the street will not have one," said Sioux City Sgt. Jess Aesoph, who told The Journal the department currently has 119 functioning BWCs.

An officer recently lost one of the department's 120 BWCs during a foot pursuit, which was initiated after an individual struck a squad car. That officer was unable to recover his camera and given what's known as a "pool" camera to use. Pool cameras are available when officers' assigned BWCs need charging or become inoperative for another reason.

"If we replace it or not, I don't know," Aesoph said of the lost camera. "I suppose when we get new officers, we're going to have to."

The department is currently allocated 127 full-time officers. In the next budget year, which begins July 1, that number will rise to 131. The City Council, in a split decision, approved four additional full-time officers in February.

In May, the City Council approved a resolution authorizing the police department to submit an application to the Department of Justice for $500,000 in grant funding for new BWCs and in-squad car camera systems. The city is required to provide a 50% match if the department receives the funding.

The department stated in its application to the DOJ that the evolution of technology has deemed the Getac equipment "almost obsolete." With the current system, uniformed officers must activate their overhead light system to make sure their BWC is paired with the mobile audio video recorder, as well as activate their BWC. If an officer doesn't do that, it can result in their camera system failing.

"Currently, Getac does not provide the capability of reviewing of videos until a BWC is left in the docking station and downloaded. This has resulted in failures of capturing the proper videos needed for documentation when responding to calls, which can in turn lead to failures in accountability and transparency measures within our agency," the application stated.

The application also noted the Woodbury County attorneys have "an extremely difficult time downloading Getac videos to their own computers for discovery and evidentiary purposes."

"The system constantly errors out on their end, which results in time-consuming calls to the IT department to try and repair the issue," the application stated.

Voluntary purchase

Gill and Aesoph were among a few thousand Siouxlanders who signed a pro-body camera petition in the spring of 2020, around the time of George Floyd's death. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was murdered in Minneapolis by Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white police officer.

The City of Sioux City had considered implementing BWCs for several years, vetting different models and taking public input.

"I think most of the officers here went out and signed it, because we were trying to get these. It was nice to get the support," Gill said of the petition.

Purchasing BWCs is voluntary for Iowa law enforcement agencies. Gill, who tested various BWCs for the department sometime around 2013 or 2014, believes the high cost of BWCs is what's keeping some law enforcement agencies from acquiring them. He described BWCs as "excellent" to have for evidentiary purposes, since they capture the scene of a crime and what a witness, victim or suspect said during an encounter with an officer.

Gill said he became a "fan" of BWCs after two Sioux City teenagers, Felipe Negron Jr. and Paiten Sullivan, were fatally stabbed inside and outside a PT Cruiser in Morningside in January 2018.

A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy had a BWC on when he was at the crime scene, according to Gill. He said the footage from that camera was shown during 18-year-old Tran Walker's trial in May of 2019. A Woodbury County District Court judge ultimately found Walker guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced him to a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

"A year later, you kind of forget how bad it was," Gill said of the crime scene. "But, when you see that on the high (definition) video, you're like, 'Oh, I remember this was here and this is where we found the knife.' I was like, 'Wow, we need to get these, just for remembering the scene.'"

Nothing to hide

There are some instances where the department's policy directive states that it may be permissible for officers not to record interactions with the public, such as situations that involve juvenile sexual assault victims or confidential informants.

When officers stop a recording, they must state on camera why the recording is being stopped, prior to that stoppage. If an interruption of the recording occurs, or the recording is stopped by an officer intentionally, that officer is required to document the reason for the interruption or termination on camera, according to the policy directive. Officers who forget to hit the record button on their BWCs are required to make a report about it.

"It's happened, especially initially, because they just weren't used to it," Gill said. "So, now, if that happens, then, the officer has to report, 'Hey, I was just at this thing. I forgot to turn it on.' There's a report made in what they call Blue Team."

Gill said members of the public notice the cameras and ask, "Is that a body camera?" He said some have even asked officers to turn off the cameras, because they don't want their house recorded, for example.

"We tell them that by policy, we can't turn them off, because what if something would happen? The officer turns it off and boom, then something happens," he said.

The department released three body camera videos in April 2021, after bystander video of an incident at the Gordon Driver Perkins circulated widely on social media. The footage showed police officers, a 29-year-old Black man and various onlookers engaged in a loud confrontation.

The body camera videos show a commotion inside the restaurant, with an officer telling the man that he must either leave or face arrest. The man tells the officers "I'm leaving" as an officer begins wrestling with him.

The man in the footage maintains he did nothing wrong, and onlookers can be heard agreeing with him and arguing with officers. A struggle ensues, with tables and chairs in the restaurant getting knocked over and glassware being broken.

At least one officer pointed a Taser at the man after he was pushed into a booth, and Wright and some of the onlookers appear to shout at the officers not to shoot or tase him, although at one point Wright appears to say something like, "Shoot me in my face." The man can be heard asking what he is under arrest for and saying "this is dangerous."

The department conducted a review of the man's arrest and found that the officers involved "acted within policy."

After ending video recording, officers categorize the incidents by turning their BWC's dial. The videos are pulled off the cameras when officers set them on the chargers in their squad cars or in the department's radio room. Aesoph said video storage is cloud-based through Getac and the department can access the footage via Getac's website.

The public can also request to view the footage, either through an open records request or via subpoena. There are limitations, though. The video recordings may involve privacy issues, which could require some redaction

The policy directive states that "all data, images, video and metadata captured, recorded or otherwise produced" by the cameras are the sole property of the police department, considered evidence and shall be treated as such. Officers are allowed to view their own video recordings before filing an official report or making any statements. However, when wrongdoing is suspected, the police chief, or his designee, may limit or restrict access to video files.

How long video recordings are stored depends on the type of incident. For example, recordings of arrests and pursuits are kept for two years, while traffic stops and accidents are kept for one year. Forcible felonies and citizen complaints are stored an "indefinite" amount of time, according to the policy directive.

Aesoph said he can't think of anything negative anybody in the department would say about BWCs.

"I mean, if you're out there and you're being professional, you've got nothing to hide," he said.