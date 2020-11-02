Sioux City Police say Northside Sunday shooting was homicide

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police confirmed that a man who was shot Sunday night near a Northside apartment complex Sunday night has died.

At around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, police were called to an incident near the Park Place Apartments, at 26th and Douglas Streets.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sioux City Police say the victim's name will not be released until family is notified. The investigation into the homicide is ongoing, the police said in a news release late Sunday night.

