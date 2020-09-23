Sioux City police say woman made false report about stabbing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A woman who claimed an unknown intruder stabbed her in the abdomen has admitted that she actually inflicted the wound on herself, according to the Sioux City Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at Prestwick Apartments, 4230 Hickory Lane, at 8:16 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said they found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to her abdomen. She was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

The woman initially told police that she was alone in a friend's apartment when an unknown male entered the apartment and stabbed her with a knife. The department said in a statement that detectives interviewed the victim Wednesday and that she admitted that she inflicted the wound on herself and made a false report to police about the intruder.

The statement said the woman was provided referrals to care providers specializing in mental health issues and released with a responsible family member.

The matter will be referred to the Woodbury County Attorney's Office for review and consideration of charges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.