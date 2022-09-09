 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City police searching for man who impersonated an officer

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man who they say impersonated an officer.  

According to a social media post from the department, Justin Dahlheimer On Sept. 6 at 8:27 pm, Dahlheimer approached a man at 8:27 p.m. on Tuesday at Dale Street Park and identified himself as a police officer.

At the time, Dahlheimer was wearing black clothing, a tactical vest and a fake badge. He placed the man in handcuffs for a brief amount of time, according to police. 

Justin Dahlheimer impersonating officer

The Sioux City Police Department says Justin Dahlheimer approached a man Tuesday evening at Dale Street Park and identified himself as a police officer.

Dahlheimer is facing charges of impersonating an officer and false imprisonment.

Anyone with information about Dahlheimer's whereabouts is asked to the police departments non-emergency number, 712-279-6960.

Justin Dahlheimer

Dahlheimer

 Provided
