SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning robbery at a Sioux City convenience store.
According to a news release from the department, at around 1:32 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a robbery at Central Mart, 2501 Floyd Blvd., where a male suspect entered with a rifle and demanded money.
The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money, and the clerk was unharmed. An investigation into this incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440, or Crimestoppers at 712-258-TIPS.