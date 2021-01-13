Sioux City police seek information on homicide

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are asking for the public's help for information on a Dec. 1 homicide.
The body of Pastor Daniel Harden, 60, was found Dec. 1 in an apartment at 2601 Douglas St.
The Sioux City Police Department said shortly after the body was found that no suspects had been identified.
A cash reward is available for tips that lead to an arrest.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (712) 258-8477 or submit a tip online at www.SiouxCityPolice.com/crimestoppers.
No suspects have been identified, according to a Sioux City Police Department news release.