 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City police seek information on homicide
View Comments

Sioux City police seek information on homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are asking for the public's help for information on a Dec. 1 homicide.

Daniel Harden homicide victim

Harden

The body of Pastor Daniel Harden, 60, was found Dec. 1 in an apartment at 2601 Douglas St.

The Sioux City Police Department said shortly after the body was found that no suspects had been identified.

A cash reward is available for tips that lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (712) 258-8477 or submit a tip online at www.SiouxCityPolice.com/crimestoppers.

No suspects have been identified, according to a Sioux City Police Department news release.

Police release name of body found in Sioux City apartment
Recent homicides push Sioux City above annual average
Sioux City shooting victim dies
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News