Sioux City police seek new suspect in downtown shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Charges against a man arrested in connection with Friday's downtown Sioux City shooting will be dismissed after police discovered a witness lied about the shooter's identity.

Police said the ongoing investigation into the shooting revealed that a witness intentionally misidentified Eric-Jahim Word as the gunman responsible for shooting another man in the 200 block of Nebraska Street.

Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said investigators have identified the correct suspect, who has not yet been apprehended.

The person who gave the misleading information also could face charges, McClure said.

Word, 19, of Sioux City, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, going armed with intent, willful injury and trafficking in stolen weapons Friday night. First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell on Monday filed a motion to dismiss the charges.

Still in custody and facing charges of second-degree burglary are Joy-Esther Scott, 39, and Miracle Walls, 23, both of Sioux City.

Police have said that Word, Scott and Walls were in vehicles following another female with whom they had an ongoing feud. They eventually blocked her path on an access road behind the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.