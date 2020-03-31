Sioux City police seek stabbing suspect

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are seeking a suspect wanted for stabbing a man who had intervened in a dispute Monday evening.
The suspect stabbed the man in the face with a knife, causing non life-threatening injuries, Sioux City community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.
McClure described the suspect as a Native American male in his 20s.
Police were called to the 800 block of 14th Street at 6:54 p.m. for a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman. McClure said the victim intervened in the dispute and got into an altercation with the man. The suspect then got involved in the altercation between the two men and stabbed the victim.
McClure said the victim was driven to a hospital, where he was treated and released.
There were no arrests at the scene, McClure said, and the incident remains under investigation.
