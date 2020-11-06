 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City police seeking Banks as murder suspect from Sunday shooting
View Comments
breaking

Sioux City police seeking Banks as murder suspect from Sunday shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Roderick Banks

Banks

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police have a warrant for the arrest of a man they say killed a man in a Sunday shooting incident, and are seeking public help in making an arrest.

The Sioux City Police Department in a Friday release identified Roderick D. Banks, 36, of Sioux City, as the person for whom they have an arrest warrant, on the charge of first-degree murder, for the homicide of Solomon Blackbird.

Banks is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a Black man, who is 6 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has short hair.

Blackbird was found wounded from a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Douglas St., and later died at a city hospital. The police release said the shooting was possibly motivated by a drug deal between the two men.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Banks are asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service’s Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email SiouxlandMostWanted@kpth.com, the Sioux City Police Department, or call Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News