SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are seeking the public's help locating a man who witnessed the killing of a 9-year-old and may be living in Sioux City.
Frank Reising, is being sought by the Davenport, Iowa, Police Department and is considered a witness in a case there.
According to a post on the Sioux City Police Department's Facebook page, Reising was released from prison in Nebraska on July 21 and listed his forwarding address of 1409 Rock St. in Sioux City.
Anyone who may know of Reising's whereabouts, is asked to contact Det. Ryan Denney at (712) 279-6385.