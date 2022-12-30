 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City police seeking public's help in IDing burglary suspects

  • Updated
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying individuals who may have committed multiple burglaries in the city over the past month.

Burglary suspects

Sioux City police detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying the individuals pictured above. They are suspected of committing multiple burglaries in the city over the past month. 

The department released images of the suspects, who are wearing hoods or have their faces concealed with masks, along with a statement. 

According to the statement, at 3:58 a.m. on Dec. 2, the suspects forced their way into the Brew, 2026 Riverside Boulevard, and stole numerous items. 

"The same individuals are also involved with similar burglaries at five different business around Sioux City," the statement said.

The department is asking anyone with information concerning the suspects to contact Det. Brad Gorter at 712-279-6384 or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Tags

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

