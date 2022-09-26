Sioux City police seeking public's help to ID suspect who stabbed teen in the neck

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are looking for a man who stabbed a teenager in the neck Saturday on the city's near north side.

Police are seeking a white male in his his late 20s or early 30s. The suspect is also described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has light-brown or dirty blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a flat-billed baseball hat, baggy khaki shorts and a jersey-style T-shirt that was light-blue, according to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department.

At 6:18 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1300 block of Jackson St. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a severe, life-threatening laceration to his neck. He was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment.

According to the statement, witnesses said that the victim and a friend had been in front of a residence in the 1300 block of Jackson St., when a person not known to them started a confrontation. The unknown person pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim after the exchange became physical. Police say they don't know why the man provoked a fight with the teens.

The suspect then fled the area. He has not been located or identified, according to the statement.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or video footage of the area that could help identify the man is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440.