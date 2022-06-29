Sioux City police seeking robbery suspect

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with a north side robbery and a subsequent shots fired incident on Monday.

The suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, is described as a black male with a lighter skin tone. He is 6 feet tall with a slender build and has a goatee, according to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department.

At 5 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station in the 4100 block of Floyd Boulevard.

According to the statement, the victim of the robbery reported that she was putting gas in her car when a light-blue Toyota Camry pulled up beside her. A man got out of the passenger side of the Toyota, approached the woman and demanded her belongings while displaying a gun. The woman initially struggled with the suspect until he started to become more aggressive. The statement said the suspect then got back into the Toyota and the car fled north on Floyd Boulevard. The woman was not injured during the altercation.

A short time later, a report of shots being fired in the 5300 block of North Cleveland Street was received. A Sioux City police officer responded and assisted the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

Officers determined that the suspect in the Toyota pulled onto private property and discarded some of the items that were taken during the robbery. When the property owner confronted the subjects in the Toyota, the statement said the man in the passenger seat shot at him. The property owner was also armed and shot back. No one was injured.

Plymouth County deputies located the Toyota, which was unoccupied, over an hour after the shots fired call in the area of C80 and Highway 75. They determined that a man and woman abandoned the car and got into a mid-2000's silver Cadillac with a black top.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department or the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.

