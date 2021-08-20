Sioux City police seeking suspect in armed assault

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are looking for a man who reportedly assaulted two individuals Thursday while armed with a handgun.

The police department is seeking the location of 21-year-old Alexio Cariaga, who is also a suspect in another assault and has a warrant out for his arrest for a probation violation. The department said in a statement that Cariaga should be considered armed and dangerous.

At 8:28 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to report of an assault at a residence in the 1600 block of 27th St. The statement said the suspect was not present when officers arrived.

Two adult victims reported being assaulted by Cariaga, who was armed with a handgun. Minor injuries where reported, according to the statement.

A short time later, just before 9 p.m., an officer spotted Cariaga driving on Jackson Street, but he fled on foot after striking a pole at 29th and Jackson streets.

Officers attempted to locate Cariaga, but they were unsuccessful. The statement said a handgun was recovered from Cariaga's car.

