SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is seeking a suspect in a theft of three diamond rings valued at $30,000 from a Sioux City jewelry store.
According to a Facebook post from the Sioux City Police Department, on March 28 a suspect spent a few hours in Helzberg Diamonds at the Southern Hills Mall "shopping" for a diamond ring for his girlfriend. At around 9 p.m. the man grabbed three rings and ran out of the store.
He was seen leaving the area in what appeared to be a red Dodge pickup truck.
The Sioux City Police Department is seeking help identifying the man. Anyone with information on this person is encouraged to call Detective Gina Roberts at 712-279-6369, or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS and remain anonymous. A cash reward me be available for information that leads to arrest.