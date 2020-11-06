Sioux City police seeking suspect in Sunday murder

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police have a warrant for the arrest of a man they say killed a man in a Sunday shooting, and are seeking public help in making an arrest.

The Sioux City Police Department in a Friday release identified Roderick D. Banks, 36, of Sioux City, as the person for whom they have an arrest warrant, on the charge of first-degree murder, for the homicide of Solomon Blackbird.

Banks is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a Black man, who is 6 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has short hair.

Blackbird was found wounded from a gunshot wound near the Park Place Apartments, in the 2600 block of Douglas Street, and he later died at a city hospital. The police release said the shooting was possibly motivated by a drug deal between the two men.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Banks is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service’s Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, contact the Sioux City Police Department, call Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (8477) or email SiouxlandMostWanted@kpth.com.

