 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City police seeking suspect in Sunday murder
View Comments
breaking

Sioux City police seeking suspect in Sunday murder

{{featured_button_text}}
Roderick Banks

Banks

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police have a warrant for the arrest of a man they say killed a man in a Sunday shooting, and are seeking public help in making an arrest.

The Sioux City Police Department in a Friday release identified Roderick D. Banks, 36, of Sioux City, as the person for whom they have an arrest warrant, on the charge of first-degree murder, for the homicide of Solomon Blackbird.

Banks is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a Black man, who is 6 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has short hair.

Blackbird was found wounded from a gunshot wound near the Park Place Apartments, in the 2600 block of Douglas Street, and he later died at a city hospital. The police release said the shooting was possibly motivated by a drug deal between the two men.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Banks is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service’s Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211, contact the Sioux City Police Department, call Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (8477) or email SiouxlandMostWanted@kpth.com.

UPDATE: Sioux City Police ID victim in Northside Sunday homicide
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
Sioux City man suspected in weekend shooting
Vermillion woman charged with murder of her 1-year-old child
View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News