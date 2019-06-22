SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is seeking suspects in an early Saturday morning shooting incident downtown.
According to a press release from the department, at around 1:29 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Pearl Street for a disturbance. Just before officers arrived, gunshots were reportedly fired in the 200 block of Fourth Street.
Police found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes at the 400 block of Pearl Street, and shell casings on the sidewalk along Fourth Street. An investigation found the vehicle was shot at while traveling westbound on Fourth Street, and the suspects fled in a vehicle before officers arrived.
No one was injured in the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.