Sioux City Police to step up abandoned vehicle removals in November

SIOUX CITY -- In an effort to assist the Streets Division with the upcoming snow season, the Sioux City Police Department will increase their efforts to remove abandoned cars from city streets, beginning in early November

Vehicles that will be targeted are cars which are disables or obviously inoperable as well as those that have no license plates or current registration for an extended period of time. Also targeted are RVs, boats, trailers and other equipment that are in violation of Municipal Parking Ordinances.

The goal, the police department said, will be to remove problem vehicles from streets before they become snowbound and more difficult to remove for proper street clearing.

In most cases, the vehicles will be tagged and there will be an opportunity for owners to remove them before they are impounded. Certain vehicles that are declared "nuisance per so" by municipal code can be removed without notifying the owner.

