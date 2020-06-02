Sioux City police: Vandalism at downtown sporting goods store not tied to protest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police say an act of vandalism that occurred Monday night at a downtown sporting goods store was not tied to protesting.

At 10:18 p.m. officers responded to a report of a broken window at 427 Pierce St.

According to Sgt. Jeremy McClure, officers found that a large window had been broken at Sportsman's Inc. He said it did not appear that anything had been taken.

At about the same time, police received a report of a possible stabbing victim in the 600 block of Fifth St., less than a block away from Sportsman's. McClure said officers found a man who had severe lacerations. The man was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment.

"At this time, we do not believe that this act was done in connection with any protest and appears to be a random act of vandalism," McClure said.

Witnesses identified the man with the lacerations as the one who had broken out the window, according to McClure. Due to his injuries, McClure said the man has not been charged at this time.

