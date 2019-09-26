SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is warning residents about a home improvement scam.
According to a statement released Thursday, some homeowners are being contacted by a concrete contractor who is offering to repair and install their sidewalks. The contractor states that if they do not have him replace their concrete, the city will automatically replace it and then assess them the cost. The statement said the contractor claims the cost is much higher than the rate he is offering.
According to the statement, the City of Sioux City does not send contractors to residents' doors, but encourages residents to contact a licensed and insured concrete contractor.