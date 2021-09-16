Sioux City police warn of water bill phone scam

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is warning the public about a scam with callers pretending to represent the City of Sioux City.
The department said in Facebook post that members of the community have reported receiving robocalls from the City of Sioux City claiming that their water bill is late.
"The call goes on to say if it's not paid, then water will be shut off," the post stated.
The city sends two written notices of a late payment, in addition to the invoice. The city also does not call customers after hours, according to the post.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
