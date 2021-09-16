 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City police warn of water bill phone scam
0 Comments

Sioux City police warn of water bill phone scam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is warning the public about a scam with callers pretending to represent the City of Sioux City.

The department said in Facebook post that members of the community have reported receiving robocalls from the City of Sioux City claiming that their water bill is late.

"The call goes on to say if it's not paid, then water will be shut off," the post stated. 

The city sends two written notices of a late payment, in addition to the invoice. The city also does not call customers after hours, according to the post.

Scam Alert
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News