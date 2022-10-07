Sioux City Police warns: Scammers selling fake gold jewelry in Sioux City parking lots

The department said in a social media post Thursday that a local jeweler reported that six individuals came into their store this week to have jewelry appraised. The individuals bought the jewelry from unknown people in parking lots. All of the items turned out to be fake, according to the department.

"The scammers claim they are a stranded, down on their luck family and need the money for gas," the department said. "They have been seen in the parking lots of the Pilot Travel Center, the Singing Hills gas station and the Southern Hills Casey's lot. Although the jewelry is stamped 18k, it is not real and has zero value."