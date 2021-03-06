 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City prisoner dies in Coralville
View Comments
alert

Sioux City prisoner dies in Coralville

{{featured_button_text}}

CORALVILLE, Iowa – Harry Edward Pedersen, an Iowa prisoner from Sioux City who had been incarcerated for decades on sex-abuse charges, was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 2:44 p.m. on Friday in a hospice room of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, a prison facility in Coralville. 

Pedersen was 73 years old at the time of his death, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections. The Department of Corrections noted that his death was not related to COVID-19. 

Pedersen had been serving a 50-year sentence for multiple convictions the crime of second-degree sexual abuse in Woodbury County. His sentence, originally up to 84 years, began on Feb. 15, 1991. The sexual abuse had transpired in the late 1980s and early 1990s. 

Cell door

Photo credit http://www.mysouthborough.com/

 Beth Melo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Iowa Sen. Jim Carlin on his announcement to run for U.S. Sen. Grassley's seat

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News