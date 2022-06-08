Sioux City resident pleads guilty of entering Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A Sioux City man who posted online messages that he was ready for civil war to keep Joe Biden from being sworn in as president pleaded guilty Tuesday of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Kenneth Rader, 54, appeared via a Zoom video conference and entered his guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building. He faces up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 9 in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia. He will remain free on bond while awaiting sentencing.

As part of a plea agreement, Rader agreed to pay $500 restitution to the Architect of the Capitol to help offset the nearly $1.5 million in damage done to the building during the riot.

Rader entered the Capitol during the insurrection, in which hundreds of supporters of former president Donald Trump were protesting the results of the November 2020 election in which Biden had defeated Trump. The mob gathered outside the Capitol before hundreds of protesters broke into the building in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying the electoral college results declaring Biden the winner.

In a statement of offense filed Tuesday, Rader admitted traveling to Washington on Jan. 5. He attended the "Stop the Steal" rally the following day and joined others on the west lawn of the Capitol before climbing through scaffolding, walking up stairs to the northwest terrace and entering the building through a broken Senate wing door. Rader stood near the entrance, walked near a broken window, picked up some broken glass and plaster as souvenirs, spoke with some unidentified men and then exited after spending about three minutes inside.

Security footage contained in a previous court filing showed Rader, dressed in a blue "Trump 2020" hoodie, entering and leaving the Capitol.

In Tuesday's court filings, Rader admitted to posting numerous Facebook messages and comments about resisting Biden's election. In the earliest post, he said he had joined a militia. He commented on other Facebook users' posts in November and December 2020 that blood would be spilled if an attempt was made to inaugurate Biden. He commented on Dec. 21 that if Biden tried to walk into the White House, "I call dibs I'll behead him like ISIS," he said in reference to the Middle East terrorist network.

In a private Facebook message on Jan. 5, he said, "I'm on my way to the front line. We are 1 day away from Civil War."

Two days after the insurrection, a family member tipped the FBI to Rader's participation, telling agents that Rader had shared videos of himself on the Capitol grounds and inside the building.

The FBI arrested him on Jan. 20, 2021, in Sioux City. On Feb. 24, 2021, Rader sent a message to his Facebook friends saying, "I don't care if the feds come arrest me ... When the judge says you're going to prison, I'm going to say, no disrespect, your honor, but I made peace with God before I left, so let's do this."

Rader told FBI agents during a September interview that he had attended the Jan. 6 rally but never entered the Capitol. The FBI confirmed Rader's presence in Washington through cellphone records and video footage of him inside the Capitol. In an interview with FBI agents, two of Rader's relatives identified him as the person shown in screen shots of the video footage.

Rader also was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a capitol building. Those charges will be dismissed at sentencing.

