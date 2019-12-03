Sioux City robbery suspect pleads not guilty to federal charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of robbing a northside convenience store at gunpoint has pleaded not guilty to federal robbery and firearms charges.

Noah Pineda, 20, on Monday waived his right to appear in person for arraignment and filed his plea to charges of interference with commerce by robbery, use of a short-barreled rifle during a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence.

His trial was scheduled for Feb. 3 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

Pineda is accused of robbing Sarg's Mini Mart, 1545 Indian Hills Drive, on Sept. 11, when, according to court documents, he entered the store, pointed a rifle at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk gave money to Pineda, who also took money from her purse before fleeing.

