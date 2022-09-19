Sioux City school district pays $12,500 to settle student injury lawsuits

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District has paid $12,500 in settlements to parents who filed two separate lawsuits after their children were injured in middle school buildings.

The district paid $7,500 to Chad and Mandy Sorensen and $5,000 to Jennifer Pottorff. The settlements were paid by the district's insurance carrier.

Both lawsuits, filed in Woodbury County District Court, have been dismissed. District communications director Leslie Heying said the district does not comment on litigation or legal matters.

The Sorensens sued the district in January, saying their son was attacked and cut at East Middle School in December 2020 during a confrontation with two female students. The boy, who was 12, received a minor laceration on the back of his head from an "X-acto" style cutting tool used for crafts and hobbies that one of the girls had in her possession. The girl was referred to Juvenile Court Services on a charge of willful injury.

The Sorensens said their son's injury was the result of negligence by the school's staff to adequately supervise students in hallways and to allow weapons in the school. The girl's mother also had been named in the lawsuit, and the settlement included her dismissal.

Pottorff sued the district for negligence in March 2021 for injuries her then-sixth-grade daughter sustained in February 2020, when, she said, two girls pressured her daughter into a "Skull Breaker Challenge" during a physical education class at West Middle School.

Pottorff also sued the PE teacher, saying he was sitting at a table focusing on his cell phone during the prank in which the girls grabbed the top of her daughter's hoodie, told her to jump, then let go of her and kicked her feet out from under her while she was in the air, causing her to fall and break her arm and elbow.

Both settlement agreements say the payments are not an admission of liability by the district.