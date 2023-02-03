SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Community School District has responded to a lawsuit filed by Former Iowa State Senator Richard Bertrand, stating many of his claims were false concerning buying land from near Unity Elementary.

The defendant's response filed on Thursday also states Bertrand claimed he would use the land for farming, not development when attempting to purchase the land and the district administration never indicated in favor of selling the land. They are requesting the lawsuit be dismissed.

Bertrand, now a businessman and developer, filed a defamation lawsuit in early January against the school district, Greenwell and Former District Operations Director Brian Fahrendholz claiming comments made by the parties resulted in the loss of over $7.9 million in profits.

Bertrand claims he attempted to purchase five acres of unused land near Unity Elementary School, but the agreement was rescinded due to comments made by Fahrendholz and Greenwell, according to the court documents. He planned on converting the land into various housing developments.

The suit claims Greenwell made comments made calling Bertrand a thief and “dirt devil” which resulted in the loss of development opportunities.

According to the response filed by the district, Greenwell and Fahrendholz Bertrand reached out to Troy Thomas, purchasing manager for the district, to inquire about the land. It states he wanted to use the land for farming. Bertrand was told to contract to current Operations Director Tim Paul.

The suit claims that Bertrand reached out to Paul in September 2022 expressing interest in purchasing the land. Bertrand claims Paul said he would support the purchase.

The defendant’s answer document states Paul and Bertrand had two separate conversations where Bertrand claimed he wanted to use the land for farming because it was the “missing piece” to the family farm.

It states Paul told Bertrand the land was not needed, but did not tell Bertrand he was in support of the potential purchase, and instead told Bertrand there was no interest in selling the property. It also states Paul informed Bertrand there is a set process that needs to be followed when the district sells land.

The document states Bertrand was not happy with Paul’s answer and “got angry and demanded to speak with Paul’s boss,” according to the court document.

The lawsuit claims Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine met with Bertrand at Unity and indicated he was in favor of the sale of land to Bertrand. According to the response, Earleywine met with Bertrand at Unity, but he did not indicate he was in support of selling the land. He also told Bertrand about the board presses to sell the land.

Due to these two conversations, Bertrand states he entered into a Letter of Intent to sell some of the property to Roy Parry Construction for three apartment buildings.

He also claims he began discussions with the City of Sioux City to develop 120 homes on the land and property he currently owns.

The response document states there was “never anything even remotely close to a pending sale.” The district states the finance and facilities committee met on Dec. 5, 2022, and they determined there was no interest in selling the property.

“Furthermore, if Bertrand did indeed proceed with a Letter of Intent to sell land owned by the District, he did so out of either: a) ignorance of Iowa law, and the procedures for selling public land and contracting with a public entity, or b) out of arrogance that the law and procedures did not apply to him,” according to the response.

The district states Earleywine informed Bertrand of this, but he became “upset and persisted that he should be allowed to purchase the land.” Bertrand proceeded to contract Greenwell.

The suit states during a phone call on Jan. 2, Greenwell was not interested in selling the land the Bertrand.

The response document agrees that Greenwell did speak with Bertrand and did say he was not interested in selling the land, but was not specific to Bertrand, but because Greenwell feels the property makes a good buffer for the grad school and any development would create increased traffic volume and safety concerns.

The suit also states Greenwell claimed he would not be “muscled or bulled” by Bertrand and was not “drinking the Kool-Aid.”

The response states the Greenwell said he would not be “bullied” or “strong-armed” due to Bertrand stating he supported Greenwell in his election and should support the land sale. It also states Greenwell was not “drinking the Kool-Aid” in response to Bertrand stating he wanted to use the land for farming.

The suit states Greenwell claimed Bertrand had stolen dirt from the North High Outer Drive project and Greenwell was not interested in selling the land to the “’dirt devil’ who stole from the district.” When asked where Greenwell had heard the claims, Bertrand was told Fahrendholz had made them starting in 2018.

The response denies these claims. It states Greenwell said something similar to “if you want to call yourself the ‘dirt devil’ go ahead.” It denies that Greenwell claimed Bertrand stole from the district.

After the call with Greenwell, Roy Parry Construction withdrew its offer to purchase due to potential litigation.

Bertrand is suing the three entities for defamation and seeks full compensation for the $7.9 million loss in profits he claims came from the comments.