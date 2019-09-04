SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who did not properly register with the sex offender registry has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.
Charles Cook, 36, was sentenced Aug. 29 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 41 months in prison on one count of failure to register as a sex offender.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Cook admitted that from Oct. 20, 2017, through Nov. 18, he knowingly failed to register or update his registration as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. Evidence showed that beginning in April 2018, Cook registered at two different Sioux City addresses but lived in neither of them.
Cook was required to register as a sex offender because of a 2007 sexual abuse conviction in Nebraska.