Sioux City shooting victim dies
SIOUX CITY -- The victim of a Sioux City shooting that occurred earlier this month has died, police said.

Brian Henderson, 27, of Sioux City, died of his wounds in the Nov. 1 shooting at 414 W. Seventh St.

His death is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

"There are people of interest, but there are no suspects at this time," Sioux City community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.

The shooting occurred at about 3:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Henderson and rendered aid before he was taken to the hospital.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 258-8477.

The shooting was one of three in the city on that day.

-- Police continue to search for Roderick Banks, 36, of Sioux City, who is wanted for first-degree murder for the shooting death of Solomon Blackbird.

McClure said investigators believe Banks has left the area.

Blackbird was found with a gunshot wound near the Park Place Apartments, in the 2600 block of Douglas Street, at 6:46 p.m. He died later at a hospital.

-- Cristian Morelos, 22, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty to burglary, willful injury and other charges in connection with an incident at 804 Main St. in which a man was shot in the leg.

