SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was cited by police and hospitalized Monday, after reportedly becoming upset with garbage collectors and firing a rifle up into the air on the city's west side.

At 6:12 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Main St. for a report of shots fired. Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill, who responded to the incident, said he found a 46-year-old man bleeding from his ear.

The man admitted he fired some rounds up into the air and expressed that he was upset with garbage collectors, according to Gill.

"I'm not exactly sure what happened to him. He was saying that he got into it with some garbage collectors that might have been dropping off new garbage cans in the area," said Gill, who noted the man couldn't provide many details about the disagreement. "What I'm thinking is he shot himself in the ear."

The man was taken to a local hospital and cited for reckless use of a firearm, a serious misdemeanor. Gill said an investigation into exactly what sparked the incident is ongoing. He said a neighbor's doorbell camera footage showed a Gill Hauling truck in the area at the time, but he said the man who fired the rifle was not seen interacting with any of the waste management service's employees.

"Unless they were yelling back and forth, I don't know. We never got any calls from Gill Hauling," Gill said. "I'm sure (investigators) are going to follow up with them to see if there was an incident with their guys."

In February, the Sioux City Council approved a 10-year agreement between the city and Gill Hauling for solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services. Per the agreement, all serviced locations are receiving new solid waste and recycling containers.

On June 12, a representative from Gill Hauling told the Sioux City Council that 43,600 carts had been replaced, which accounts for roughly two-thirds of the project. He also addressed concerns about the replacement process, which hasn't gone as smoothly as customers, city staff and Gill Hauling had hoped.