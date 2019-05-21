SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is suing a woman for more than $50,000 in damages caused when her vehicle crashed into a traffic signal control box on Hamilton Boulevard.
The city says that Laresa Jones' auto insurance carrier has refused to pay the city for the damages, so it is now seeking judgment against her personally, according to the lawsuit, filed May 14 in Woodbury County District Court.
Jones, 30, of Sioux City, currently faces a criminal charge of second-offense operating while intoxicated for the Nov. 1 incident.
According to court documents filed in the OWI case, Jones lost control of her southbound Subaru Crosstrek at about 9:30 p.m. while driving in the 3000 block of Hamilton Boulevard. Her vehicle left the roadway and struck the control box, knocking out power to traffic signals, before driving off of a retaining wall and coming to rest in the Minerva's restaurant parking lot at 2945 Hamilton Blvd. Jones fled the scene on foot before being apprehended nearby, police said.
The city said in its lawsuit that Jones' vehicle destroyed the traffic signal control equipment, and its replacement cost $50,536.
According to court documents, Jones told police she had been driving from a local bar at the time of the incident. She is scheduled to stand trial for OWI in July.