Sioux City teen charged with downtown Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A teenager turned himself in Friday to face charges in connection with a downtown Sioux City shooting.

Police said Aaron Word, 17, of Sioux City, surrendered to detectives at 2 p.m. at the Sioux City Police Department. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of attempted murder, willful injury, intimidation with a weapon, going armed with intent and trafficking in stolen firearms. He was later transferred to the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center but has been charged as an adult, Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.

He's accused of shooting another man on Sept. 24 in the 200 block of Nebraska Street.

He was identified as a suspect after police discovered a witness lied to them, telling investigators that Word's older brother, Eric-Jahim Word, was the shooter. Eric-Jahim Word was arrested last week and initially faced the same charges his brother now faces. Eric-Jahim Word's case was dismissed Monday.

Also arrested and facing charges of second-degree burglary were Joy-Esther Scott, 39, and Miracle Walls, 23, both of Sioux City.

Police have said that Word, Scott and Walls were in vehicles following another female with whom they had an ongoing feud. They eventually blocked her path on an access road behind the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

Once the car was stopped, police said, Scott and Walls opened the woman's car door and assaulted her.

Before the woman had been stopped, she had called her brother, who arrived on the scene and tried to break up the fight. Word is charged with shooting the man once in the back and once in the chest with a handgun that police later recovered and determined had been stolen.

The victim continues to recover from his wounds at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, McClure said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.