Sioux City teen charged with rape to be tried as juvenile

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager charged with raping a 10-year-old girl will be prosecuted as a juvenile.

District Judge Steven Andreasen on Monday granted a defense request to transfer Hector Marroquin Morales' case to juvenile court. The decision was based on an agreement between the parties, a Juvenile Court Services recommendation and a request by the victim's family, Andreasen said in his order.

Marroquin Morales, 16, previously pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

Sioux City police on March 12 received a report that a 10-year-old girl had been raped. According to court documents, during a March 18 interview with police, Marroquin Morales admitted to taking the girl to the basement of a Sioux City home and having sexual intercourse with her.

