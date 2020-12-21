Sioux City teen charged with sexually abusing boy

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager is in custody on charges of sexually abusing a boy.
Alexander Raff, 17, was arrested Friday on five counts of second-degree sexual abuse. He is currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Raff forced a boy under age 12 to participate in sex acts on numerous occasions from December 2019 through August. During questioning from police, Raff admitted to committing the acts, the complaint said.
