Sioux City teen formally charged with murder

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager accused of fatally shooting a man who was fighting with his friend has been formally charged with first-degree murder.
Trial information filed this week in Woodbury County District Court also charges Dwight C. Evans, 17, with going armed with intent, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
District Judge Jeffrey L. Poulson will preside over Evans' trial proceedings.
An arraignment has been scheduled for 9 a.m. May 24. Evans remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Evans is charged with shooting Martez L. Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, once in the chest on May 1 across the street from Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St.
According to court documents, Evans had been denied entrance to the bar and was outside when his friend, Lawrence G. Canady, got into a verbal altercation with Harrison, who called his girlfriend to come get him. When the woman arrived, Canady assaulted her, and when Harrison intervened, Canady began punching and kicking him. The fight moved across the street and Harrison fell to the ground.
Evans ran across the street and shot Harrison in the chest from close range, court documents said, and Canady resumed kicking and punching Harrison in the head.
Evans and Canady fled on foot. Harrison later died at a Sioux City hospital.
Police arrested Evans about three hours later in possession of a firearm consistent to the one witnesses described and of the same caliber as the bullet recovered near Harrison's body. Police executing a search warrant at Evans' home seized additional ammunition and more than 100 grams of marijuana and a scale from his room.
Canady, 20, of Sioux City, was charged with assault causing bodily injury, willful injury causing serious injury, assault while participating in a felony and using a juvenile to commit an indictable offense. He remains in custody on a $262,000 bond.
Two of Canady's charges -- using a juvenile to commit an indictable offense and assault while participating in a felony -- were dismissed this week. Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Jill Esteves motioned to dismiss these charges because the state needs more time to investigate and find witnesses and evidence.
His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 24.
Journal staff writer Mason Dockter contributed reporting.