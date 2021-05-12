Sioux City teen formally charged with murder

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager accused of fatally shooting a man who was fighting with his friend has been formally charged with first-degree murder.

Trial information filed this week in Woodbury County District Court also charges Dwight C. Evans, 17, with going armed with intent, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

District Judge Jeffrey L. Poulson will preside over Evans' trial proceedings.

An arraignment has been scheduled for 9 a.m. May 24. Evans remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Evans is charged with shooting Martez L. Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, once in the chest on May 1 across the street from Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St.

According to court documents, Evans had been denied entrance to the bar and was outside when his friend, Lawrence G. Canady, got into a verbal altercation with Harrison, who called his girlfriend to come get him. When the woman arrived, Canady assaulted her, and when Harrison intervened, Canady began punching and kicking him. The fight moved across the street and Harrison fell to the ground.