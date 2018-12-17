SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager was placed on probation Monday for having sexual contact with a young girl.
Robert Fortin Jr., 18, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to one count of lascivious acts with a child. The charge had been reduced from second-degree sexual abuse as part of a plea agreement.
In accordance with terms of the plea agreement, District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Fortin on five years probation and fined him $1,000.
Fortin also must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life and also serve a special sex offender sentence in which he will be on lifetime parole after completing his probation. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent to prison.
Fortin admitted that when he was 16 years old, he had sexual contact with the girl, who was under age 12, several times between March 15, 2016, and Sept. 1, 2017.