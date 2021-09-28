Sioux City teen gets probation for sex abuse

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a boy.

Alexander Raff, 18, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, which were amended from second-degree sexual abuse as part of a plea agreement. Two counts of second-degree sexual abuse were dismissed.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary on Monday suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Raff on probation for four years. Raff must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, and Neary ordered him to serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent to prison.

Raff must complete a sex offender treatment program, and Neary ordered him to remain in custody in the Woodbury County Jail or the Residential Treatment Facility until he completes the program.

According to court documents, Raff forced a boy under age 12 to participate in sex acts on numerous occasions from December 2019 through August 2020.

