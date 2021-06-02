Sioux City teen pleads guilty to fatal shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager avoided a potential lifetime prison sentence for his role in a fatal shooting at a Morningside home, pleading guilty Wednesday to lesser charges that ensure he'll someday be released from prison.
Anthony Bauer, 18, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder and three charges of reckless use of a firearm. According to terms of a plea agreement spelled out in court by Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings, Bauer will be sentenced to 50 years in prison and must serve 35 years before he's eligible for parole.
Bauer had been charged with first-degree murder, and had he been found guilty at trial, he would have received a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Two of the firearms charges were reduced from felonies to misdemeanors, and a charge of going armed with intent will be dismissed. Bauer had been scheduled to stand trial on July 6 in Woodbury County District Court.
Bauer admitted that he and others fired several shots into a house at 2636 Walker St., where 20-25 people were gathered for a New Year's Eve party, shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. Mia Kritis, 18, was struck and killed, and three others were injured. In the amended charges filed Wednesday, Bauer was charged with aiding and abetting in the fatal shooting.
"Did you knowingly aid and abet another person in the shooting of Mia Kritis with a gun?" District Judge Zachary Hindman asked Bauer.
"Yes, sir," Bauer said.
In pleading guilty to reckless use of a firearm, Bauer admitted that when he fired shots at the house, the three others were injured and the house and a car were damaged.
Hindman accepted the plea agreement and Bauer's guilty pleas. Hindman will schedule sentencing at a later date. Bauer's bond was revoked and he will remain in custody prior to sentencing.
Jennings said after the hearing that he could not comment on the plea until after sentencing. Defense attorney Matthew Metzgar declined to comment.
Brothers Christopher Morales, 20, and Carlos Morales, 18, both of Sioux City, have pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Christopher Morales' trial is scheduled for July 20. Carlos Morales' trial is scheduled for Aug. 24.
Christopher and Carlos Morales both remain in custody.
Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, is accused of driving the three to and from the house and has pleaded not guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her trial is scheduled for Aug. 17.