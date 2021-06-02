Sioux City teen pleads guilty to fatal shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager avoided a potential lifetime prison sentence for his role in a fatal shooting at a Morningside home, pleading guilty Wednesday to lesser charges that ensure he'll someday be released from prison.

Anthony Bauer, 18, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder and three charges of reckless use of a firearm. According to terms of a plea agreement spelled out in court by Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings, Bauer will be sentenced to 50 years in prison and must serve 35 years before he's eligible for parole.

Bauer had been charged with first-degree murder, and had he been found guilty at trial, he would have received a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Two of the firearms charges were reduced from felonies to misdemeanors, and a charge of going armed with intent will be dismissed. Bauer had been scheduled to stand trial on July 6 in Woodbury County District Court.