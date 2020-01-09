You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City teen pleads guilty to making online threat to shoot girl
Sioux City teen pleads guilty to making online threat to shoot girl

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Sioux City teenager has pleaded guilty to using social media to threaten to shoot a Storm Lake girl.

Rachel Bowman mugshot

Bowman

Rachel Bowman, 19, entered her written plea Friday in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor. She initially had been charged with first-degree harassment. Sentencing was set for Feb. 3.

Storm Lake police on Jan. 10, 2019, responded to a report that a 15-year-old female Storm Lake High School student had received threats on social media.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Storm Lake girl for third-degree harassment, and identified Bowman as a second suspect but could not immediately locate her. She was arrested in August in Sioux City.

According to court documents, Bowman sent the 15-year-old a message that she was going to "pop a bullet" in her.

The 17-year-old is being prosecuted in juvenile court.

