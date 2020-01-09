Sioux City teen pleads guilty to making online threat to shoot girl

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Sioux City teenager has pleaded guilty to using social media to threaten to shoot a Storm Lake girl.

Rachel Bowman, 19, entered her written plea Friday in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor. She initially had been charged with first-degree harassment. Sentencing was set for Feb. 3.

Storm Lake police on Jan. 10, 2019, responded to a report that a 15-year-old female Storm Lake High School student had received threats on social media.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Storm Lake girl for third-degree harassment, and identified Bowman as a second suspect but could not immediately locate her. She was arrested in August in Sioux City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to court documents, Bowman sent the 15-year-old a message that she was going to "pop a bullet" in her.

The 17-year-old is being prosecuted in juvenile court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.