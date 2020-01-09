Sioux City teen pleads guilty to making online threat to shoot girl

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Sioux City teenager has pleaded guilty to using social media to
threaten to shoot a Storm Lake girl. Rachel Bowman, 19, entered her written plea Friday in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor. She initially had been charged with first-degree harassment. Sentencing was set for Feb. 3.
Storm Lake police on Jan. 10, 2019, responded to a report that a 15-year-old female Storm Lake High School student had received threats on social media.
Police arrested a 17-year-old Storm Lake girl for third-degree harassment, and identified Bowman as a second suspect but could not immediately locate her. She was arrested in August in Sioux City.
According to court documents, Bowman sent the 15-year-old a message that she was going to "pop a bullet" in her.
The 17-year-old is being prosecuted in juvenile court.
