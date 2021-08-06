Sioux City teen pleads guilty to role in fatal shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A third suspect charged in connection with a Jan. 1 fatal shooting admitted Friday he fired several shots into a Morningside house in which two dozen people were gathered to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Carlos Morales told District Judge Jeffrey Neary that he had arrived at the party with two other people and fired shots from a long rifle at the house with full knowledge that people were inside.

"Shots started firing. I shot a gun myself, and then I left the scene," Morales said before pleading guilty in Woodbury County District Court to a reduced charge of second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.

In exchange for Morales' guilty plea, Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings reduced the original charge of first-degree murder to second degree, thus allowing Morales, 18, of Sioux City, to avoid a potential sentence of life in prison had he been found guilty at trial. A charge of going armed with intent will be dismissed.

The plea agreement calls for a total prison sentence of 50 years. Because Morales was a juvenile when he committed the crime, how much of that time he will be required to spend in prison has yet to be determined.