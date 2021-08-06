Sioux City teen pleads guilty to role in fatal shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A third suspect charged in connection with a Jan. 1 fatal shooting admitted Friday he fired several shots into a Morningside house in which two dozen people were gathered to celebrate New Year's Eve.
Carlos Morales told District Judge Jeffrey Neary that he had arrived at the party with two other people and fired shots from a long rifle at the house with full knowledge that people were inside.
"Shots started firing. I shot a gun myself, and then I left the scene," Morales said before pleading guilty in Woodbury County District Court to a reduced charge of second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.
In exchange for Morales' guilty plea, Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings reduced the original charge of first-degree murder to second degree, thus allowing Morales, 18, of Sioux City, to avoid a potential sentence of life in prison had he been found guilty at trial. A charge of going armed with intent will be dismissed.
The plea agreement calls for a total prison sentence of 50 years. Because Morales was a juvenile when he committed the crime, how much of that time he will be required to spend in prison has yet to be determined.
Were he an adult at the time of the shooting -- he turned 18 just 10 days later -- Morales would be required to serve a mandatory minimum of 35 years before he'd be eligible for parole. But Iowa law says that if a person was under age 18 at the time an offense, a judge may suspend all or part of the prison sentence, including any mandatory minimum sentence.
At sentencing, Neary could suspend the entire prison sentence. Or if he sentences Morales to prison, Neary could order him to serve the full mandatory minimum of 35 years or any number of years less than that. In the plea agreement, Jennings has agreed that he will recommend a mandatory minimum of no more than 20 years.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
Morales was one of three charged with firing at least 27 shots into a house at 2636 Walker St., killing 18-year-old Mia Kritis and injuring three others. Morales pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the crime.
His brother Christopher Morales and Anthony Bauer, both of Sioux City, each have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Morales, 20, was sentenced to 55 years in prison, Bauer, 19, to 50 years. Both must serve the mandatory minimum of 35 years before they're eligible for parole.
Christopher Morales admitted to firing the shots that killed Kritis and wounded the others. Bauer pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting and also firing shots.
One person charged in connection with the shooting remains scheduled for trial. Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, is accused of driving Morales, his brother and Bauer to and from the shooting scene and has pleaded not guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her trial is scheduled for Aug. 17.