Sioux City teen pleads not guilty of murder

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager pleaded not guilty Monday of fatally shooting a man who was fighting with his friend.

Dwight Evans, 17, entered his written plea in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

Evans remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Evans is charged with shooting Martez Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, once in the chest on May 1.

According to court documents, Evans had been denied entrance to Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St., and was outside when his friend, Lawrence Canady, got into a verbal altercation with Harrison. Canady is accused of assaulting Harrison's girlfriend. When Harrison intervened, Canady began punching and kicking him. After the fight moved across the street, Harrison fell to the ground and Evans shot him in the chest from close range before Canady resumed kicking and punching him.

Evans and Canady fled on foot. Harrison later died at a Sioux City hospital.