Sioux City teen pleads not guilty of raping 10-year-old girl

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager has pleaded not guilty of raping a 10-year-old girl.
Hector Marroquin Morales, 16, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of second-degree sexual abuse.
Sioux City police on March 12 received a report that a 10-year-old girl had been raped. According to court documents, during a March 18 interview with police, Marroquin Morales admitted to taking the girl to the basement of a Sioux City home and having sexual intercourse with her.
Defense attorney Brendan Kelly on Monday filed a motion to transfer Marroquin Morales' case to juvenile court.