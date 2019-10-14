Rachel Bowman, 19, entered her written plea Friday in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. Her trial was scheduled for Feb. 18.
Storm Lake police on Jan. 10 responded to a report that a 15-year-old female Storm Lake High School student had received threats on social media.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Police arrested a 17-year-old Storm Lake girl for third-degree harassment, and identified Bowman as a second suspect but could not immediately locate her. She was arrested in August in Sioux City.
According to court documents, Bowman sent the 15-year-old a message that she was going to "pop a bullet" in her.
The 17-year-old is being prosecuted in juvenile court.
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse exterior
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.