STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Sioux City teenager has pleaded not guilty to making an online threat to shoot a Storm Lake girl.

Rachel Bowman, 19, entered her written plea Friday in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. Her trial was scheduled for Feb. 18.

Storm Lake police on Jan. 10 responded to a report that a 15-year-old female Storm Lake High School student had received threats on social media.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Storm Lake girl for third-degree harassment, and identified Bowman as a second suspect but could not immediately locate her. She was arrested in August in Sioux City.

According to court documents, Bowman sent the 15-year-old a message that she was going to "pop a bullet" in her.

The 17-year-old is being prosecuted in juvenile court.

