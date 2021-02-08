Sioux City teen pleads not guilty to murder

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a Morningside home has pleaded not guilty.

Anthony Bauer, 18, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. A trial date has yet to be set.

Brothers Christopher Morales, 19, and Carlos Morales, 18, both of Sioux City, already have pleaded not guilty to the same charges as Bauer. Christopher Morales' trial is scheduled for April 27. Carlos Morales' trial is scheduled for May 11.