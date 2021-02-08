 Skip to main content
Sioux City teen pleads not guilty to murder
Sioux City teen pleads not guilty to murder

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a Morningside home has pleaded not guilty.

Anthony Bauer, 18, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. A trial date has yet to be set.

Brothers Christopher Morales, 19, and Carlos Morales, 18, both of Sioux City, already have pleaded not guilty to the same charges as Bauer. Christopher Morales' trial is scheduled for April 27. Carlos Morales' trial is scheduled for May 11.

The three are accused of firing at least 27 shots into a house at 2636 Walker St., where 20-25 people were gathered for a New Year's party shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. Mia Kritis, 18, was struck and killed and three others were injured.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, the three would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

All remain in custody.

Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, is accused of driving the three to and from the house and has yet to be arraigned on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.

