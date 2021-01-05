Sioux City teen pleads not guilty to sexually abusing boy

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of sexually abusing a boy.

Alexander Raff, 17, entered his written plea in Woodbury County District to four counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Each count carries a 25-year prison sentence.

According to court documents, Raff forced a boy under age 12 to participate in sex acts on numerous occasions from December 2019 through August. During questioning from police, Raff admitted to committing the acts, court documents said.

Public defender Jennifer Solberg on Tuesday filed a motion to transfer the case to juvenile court. A hearing on the transfer request has yet to be scheduled.

