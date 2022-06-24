Sioux City teen pleads not guilty to shooting-related charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teen linked to an April shooting has pleaded not guilty to gun and drug charges.

Jalond Hills, 18, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of prohibited transfer of a pistol or revolver and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Hills is charged for his involvement in an April 15 shooting in an apartment in the 2200 block of Gibson Street, where police found a woman suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to court documents, Hills was with the woman in a bedroom, where another man was passed out. The woman removed a handgun from the man, and Hills attempted to take the gun from her. The two struggled over the gun and it discharged, striking the woman in the leg.

After the shot was fired, Hills gave the gun to a third man who has felony convictions prohibiting him from possessing firearms, and all three men fled the scene.

Hills was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police on June 9, and he was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Officers found two bags containing 43 grams of marijuana next to where Hills was sitting, and he later admitted it belonged to him, court documents said.

In a separate case, Hills faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent in connection with a Sept. 16 incident in which he is suspected of firing a shot into an occupied car in the 700 block of Center Street. He's scheduled to stand trial in August.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.