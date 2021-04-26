Sioux City teen seeks transfer of murder case to juvenile court

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager charged with murder has exhausted nearly all treatment options under the juvenile court system and should be tried as an adult, a juvenile court officer said.
In and out of Juvenile Court Services since age 12, Carlos Morales, now 18, has been at state treatment facilities and participated in most of the programs that can be offered him, juvenile court officer Stephan Pearson said Monday. He recommended that Morales' case remain in Woodbury County District Court.
"He has been through the gamut of everything we provide servicewise," Pearson said during a hearing on Morales' motion to have his case transferred to juvenile court.
Morales has successfully completed programs while in custody, Pearson said, but has a history of reoffending once he's out on his own again. "Basically, there's really nothing we could do" for further rehabilitation services, Pearson said.
Morales faces charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He is one of three people charged in connection with a Jan. 1 shooting at a Morningside house party in which a teenage girl was killed.
Morales was 17 at the time of the incident and turned 18 10 days later. Public defender Andrew Munger said Monday that were the case to be transferred to juvenile court, Morales would fall under its jurisdiction for rehabilitation until he was 19.5 years old. If convicted of first-degree murder as an adult, Morales would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Munger said juvenile court officers did not interview Morales or his family since his arrest to determine any specific needs Morales may have.
"As the court is aware, this is for the best interest of the child," Munger said.
Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings said Morales has been sent to the State Training School for Boys in Eldora twice and the Clarinda Academy in Clarinda once in relation to previous juvenile cases, which included charges of theft, harassment and possession of controlled substances.
Jennings noted that Morales' most recent juvenile case was dismissed in June, and six months later he was charged with a homicide.
"There is no indication that he intends to follow the rules," Jennings said. "He continues to be a threat to the community."
District Judge Jeffrey Neary took the matter under advisement and will issue a ruling at a later date.
Morales is scheduled to stand trial on May 11, but Munger and Jennings both said the trial will be continued to a date later this summer.
Morales' brother, Christopher Morales, 20, and Anthony Bauer, 18, both of Sioux City, face the same charges. Christopher Morales' trial was continued last week to July 20. Bauer's trial is set for May 11.
The three are accused of firing at least 27 shots into a house at 2636 Walker St., where 20-25 people were gathered for a New Year's party shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. Mia Kritis, 18, was struck and killed, and three others were injured.
Christopher Morales was arrested two days later in possession of a 9mm handgun that has since been linked to the shooting. Carlos Morales and Bauer were arrested Jan. 13.
All remain in custody.
Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, who is accused of driving the three men to and from the house, has pleaded not guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her trial is scheduled for Aug 17. She is free on bond.