Sioux City teen seeks transfer of murder case to juvenile court

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager charged with murder has exhausted nearly all treatment options under the juvenile court system and should be tried as an adult, a juvenile court officer said.

In and out of Juvenile Court Services since age 12, Carlos Morales, now 18, has been at state treatment facilities and participated in most of the programs that can be offered him, juvenile court officer Stephan Pearson said Monday. He recommended that Morales' case remain in Woodbury County District Court.

"He has been through the gamut of everything we provide servicewise," Pearson said during a hearing on Morales' motion to have his case transferred to juvenile court.

Morales has successfully completed programs while in custody, Pearson said, but has a history of reoffending once he's out on his own again. "Basically, there's really nothing we could do" for further rehabilitation services, Pearson said.

Morales faces charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He is one of three people charged in connection with a Jan. 1 shooting at a Morningside house party in which a teenage girl was killed.