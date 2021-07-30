Sioux City teen sentenced to 50 years for Jan. 1 fatal shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Mia Kritis' parents did not speak in person for the sentencing of one of the men who has pleaded guilty to their daughter's murder
Yet, the pain they've felt since her Jan. 1 shooting death was felt in a courtroom Friday as Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings read their victim impact statements.
"I wish you could hear the screams inside of me. I wish you could feel my pain for just one minute. You sentenced me and so many others to a life without her," Kritis' mother, Jessica Smith, said in a statement Jennings read before Anthony Bauer was sentenced to 50 years in prison for his role in shooting up a New Year's Eve party at a Morningside home, resulting in the 18-year-old Kritis' death.
"I had to use what should have been her graduation photos for her funeral. We are completely devastated by the loss of our amazing daughter," Jennings read from the statement of Christos Kritis, the young woman's father.
Initially charged with first-degree murder, Bauer, 18, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in June as part of a plea agreement to a reduced charge of second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. The agreement allowed him to avoid a mandatory sentence of life in prison had he been found guilty at trial of first-degree murder. Bauer must serve at least 35 years before he's eligible for parole, and his plea agreement prohibits him from appealing his guilty plea and sentence.
His sentencing faced recent uncertainty. Earlier this month, Bauer filed a motion on his own telling District Judge Zachary Hindman he wanted to withdraw his plea, saying that his attorney, Matthew Metzgar, had pressured him into pleading guilty. He also asked that Metzgar be replaced as his lawyer. He withdrew his request for a new attorney last week.
At the beginning of Friday's hearing, Hindman confirmed with Bauer that he did indeed want to proceed with Metzgar.
Hindman has said he can not consider Bauer's motion to withdraw his plea because Bauer is represented by an attorney, and Iowa law prohibits the court from considering a pro se motion from a defendant who is represented by counsel. That issue was not addressed at sentencing.
Bauer waived his right to address the court prior to being sentenced, though Metzgar spoke on his behalf, telling the court that Bauer "expresses his deep regret for Mia's death." Bauer, Metzgar said, regrets the physical and emotional pain he has caused the victims and their families.
Bauer has admitted to aiding and abetting in the shooting at 2636 Walker St., where Kritis was among 20-25 people gathered for a New Year's Eve party. Three others were injured when Bauer and at least one other person fired shots into the house.
Christopher Morales, 20, of Sioux City, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm and, in accordance with his plea agreement, was sentenced on June 30 to 55 years in prison for firing the shots that killed Kritis and injured the other three partygoers. His brother, Carlos Morales, 18, also of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm and is scheduled to stand trial on Aug. 24.
Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, is accused of driving the three to and from the house and has pleaded not guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her trial is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Jennings could not say Friday if plea agreements will be reached in the two remaining cases.
"We continue to be in discussions with the defense attorneys," Jennings said.