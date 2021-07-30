Sioux City teen sentenced to 50 years for Jan. 1 fatal shooting

His sentencing faced recent uncertainty. Earlier this month, Bauer filed a motion on his own telling District Judge Zachary Hindman he wanted to withdraw his plea, saying that his attorney, Matthew Metzgar, had pressured him into pleading guilty. He also asked that Metzgar be replaced as his lawyer. He withdrew his request for a new attorney last week.

At the beginning of Friday's hearing, Hindman confirmed with Bauer that he did indeed want to proceed with Metzgar.

Hindman has said he can not consider Bauer's motion to withdraw his plea because Bauer is represented by an attorney, and Iowa law prohibits the court from considering a pro se motion from a defendant who is represented by counsel. That issue was not addressed at sentencing.

Bauer waived his right to address the court prior to being sentenced, though Metzgar spoke on his behalf, telling the court that Bauer "expresses his deep regret for Mia's death." Bauer, Metzgar said, regrets the physical and emotional pain he has caused the victims and their families.

Bauer has admitted to aiding and abetting in the shooting at 2636 Walker St., where Kritis was among 20-25 people gathered for a New Year's Eve party. Three others were injured when Bauer and at least one other person fired shots into the house.